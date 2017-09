CAIRO (Reuters) - Ezz Steel (ESRS.CA), Egypt’s biggest steel maker, said on Wednesday that its consolidated net profit for the first half jumped 269 pct year-on-year to 302 million Egyptian pounds ($43.8 million).

Net sales increased to 11.14 billion pounds from 10.31 billion in the first half of 2012, Ezz said.

First half net profit in 2012 was 82 million pounds.