F5 Networks revenue, profit beat as services income jumps
July 22, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

F5 Networks revenue, profit beat as services income jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as it earned more from services including cybersecurity and data traffic management.

F5’s revenue from its services business rose 15.5 percent to $234.8 million in the third quarter, accounting for nearly half of its total revenue.

Shares of the company, which also forecast current-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations, rose 6 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

F5 has been expanding its cybersecurity offerings as companies beef up networks after a spate of data breaches in the past couple of years.

F5, whose customers include Facebook Inc (FB.O), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) and the U.S. government, forecast earnings of $1.72-$1.75 per share and revenue of $500 million-$510 million for the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.71 per share and revenue of $504.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

F5’s net income rose to $93.2 million, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $79.5 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.67 per share.

Revenue rose 9.8 percent to $483.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $481.3 million.

F5’s shares were trading at $125.19 after the bell. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen about 9 percent this year.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Kirti Pandey

