FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F5 Networks says to buy back additional $1 billion in shares
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 20, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

F5 Networks says to buy back additional $1 billion in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc reported a slightly higher second-quarter revenue and said it would buy back an additional $1 billion worth shares.

Shares of the company rose 3 percent in after hours trading.

The company, which makes software and devices to monitor and manage Internet traffic, said total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $483.7 million in the second quarter ended March 31.

Net income dropped to $75.4 million, or $1.11 per share, from $85.7 million, or $1.18 per share.

F5, whose customers include Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and the U.S. government, forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.77-$1.80 per share and revenue of $490-$500 million.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.