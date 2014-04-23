F5 Networks' quarterly revenue rises 20 percent

(Reuters) - Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its software-defined application services and security software.

The company’s net income rose to $69.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $63.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $420 million from $350.2 million.

F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to companies such as Facebook Inc (FB.O), Pandora Media Ltd (P.N), MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT.O) and to the U.S. government.