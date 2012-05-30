FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F5 says sales boss resigns; shares fall
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 30, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

F5 says sales boss resigns; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) said Mark Anderson, executive vice president of worldwide sales, has resigned and will be replaced by Dave Feringa, vice president for Americas sales.

F5 Networks shares fell 6 percent at $100.75 in extended trade, after closing at $107.54 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Anderson joined F5 in 2004 and was overseeing all sales activities for the company’s application delivery networking product and service portfolio.

“Mark was a key contributor to our growth and success here at F5,” Chief Executive John McAdam said in a statement.

F5’s revenue has grown in the double-digits for more than two years as a booming market for smartphones and tablets has sparked an exponential increase in data traffic.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.