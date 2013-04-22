FAA says furlough delays affecting New York, Los Angeles, Dallas

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration warned on Monday that air travelers should expect “wide-ranging delays” because of staffing cuts at air-traffic control facilities, and the agency is using traffic management plans at airports around the country to address the problem.

The delays “will change throughout the day depending on staffing and weather,” the agency said in a statement.

“Staffing challenges” exist at facilities controlling airports in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Jacksonville, Florida, the agency said. Because of budget cuts, there are fewer air traffic controllers, and planes must fly farther apart, causing delays for passengers, the FAA said.

“The FAA is working with the airlines throughout the day to try and minimize delays for travelers,” it said, adding that travelers should ask airlines and visit fly.faa.gov for information on delays.