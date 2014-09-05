U.S. FAA proposes $132,000 fine against Mountain Air Cargo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it was proposing a $132,425 civil penalty against Mountain Air Cargo of North Carolina for operating an airplane when it was not in compliance with aviation regulations.

Mountain Air Cargo mechanics improperly repaired a dent in a cargo door of an ATR-42 aircraft in August 2012, the FAA said in a news release.

Mountain Air Cargo is scheduled to meet with the FAA in mid-September to discuss the case, the agency said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FAA said Denver, North Carolina-based Mountain Air Cargo failed to follow its FAA-approved aircraft maintenance program, which required it to report the damage to the aircraft manufacturer along with a repair plan, and obtain the manufacturer’s approval for the repairs.

The dent exceeded the allowable limits for the kind of repair that was done, the FAA said.

Mountain Air Cargo operated the twin-turboprop ATR-42 aircraft on 115 flights between Aug. 7 and Oct. 29, 2012, when it was not in an airworthy condition due to the improper repair, the FAA said.