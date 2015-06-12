FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FAA proposes $735,000 fine against Mexico's Volaris
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
June 12, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

FAA proposes $735,000 fine against Mexico's Volaris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration proposed a $735,000 civil fine against Mexico’s Volaris, saying the airline flew 121 passenger flights on a plane that was not in compliance with U.S. regulations.

The FAA said it told Volaris in March 2013 that required safety inspections for a U.S.-registered Airbus A319 had not been performed, the agency said in a statement released Friday. The inspections involved an emergency slide and weight and balance calculations.

Volaris flew the plane on 121 passenger flights before bringing it into compliance, the FAA said.

“The traveling public relies on airlines to ensure that airplanes are properly maintained, which includes paying close attention to all maintenance requirements,” FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in the statement.

The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA letter.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.