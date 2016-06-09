FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook adds 360-degree photos to newsfeed
#Technology News
June 9, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Facebook adds 360-degree photos to newsfeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a feature that allows users to upload photos with 360-degree views.

Apart from photos taken from 360-degree cameras, panoramic photos taken on a mobile phone can be converted to a 360-degree view on the newsfeed, the company said on Thursday.

The photos can also be seen in virtual reality compatible devices, Facebook said.

Facebook rolled out a similar service for video last September.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

