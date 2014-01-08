FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook to buy Android app monitoring tool maker
January 8, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Facebook to buy Android app monitoring tool maker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Dell laptop in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is buying India-based Little Eye Labs, a startup that builds performance analysis and monitoring tools for mobile Android apps, to help boost its technology as it focuses on growing revenue from its mobile business.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but media reports suggest the price was less than $15 million. A Facebook spokesman said the company would not comment on the terms of the deal.

“The Little Eye Labs technology will help us to continue improving our Android codebase to make more efficient, higher-performing apps,” Subbu Subramanian, Facebook’s engineering manager said.

The deal, the social networking giant’s first in India, could likely boost interest in the country’s startups.

Bangalore-based Little Eye Labs' team will move to Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the company said in a statement on its website. (link.reuters.com/qud85v)

“We released our official version of Little Eye for Android in early April of this year, and since then we have had many Android developers and testers using Little Eye Labs to measure, analyze, and optimize their app’s performance,” the company said.

The one-year old company is backed by GSF and VenturEast Tenet Fund.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

