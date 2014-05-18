FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook developing video-chat app to rival Snapchat: FT
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

Facebook developing video-chat app to rival Snapchat: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A smartphone user shows the Facebook application on his phone in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, in this photo illustration, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is developing its own video-chat app, known internally as Slingshot, after its failed attempt to acquire mobile messaging startup Snapchat, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Facebook has been working for several months on the planned video-chat app, which would allow users to send short video messages using a touch-screen, the FT said, citing people familiar with its plans.

Slingshot could be launched this month, the paper cited one source as saying, while noting that Facebook might ultimately decide not to proceed with the launch of the app.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has been overseeing the “top-secret” project after the social network company was unable to win Snapchat’s creators, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, with its $3 billion takeover offer late last year, the FT said.

Snapchat, popular among teenagers, allows users to send smartphone photos that automatically disappear after a few seconds.

Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.