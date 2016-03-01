FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook calls detention in Brazil over Whatsapp 'extreme'
March 1, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook calls detention in Brazil over Whatsapp 'extreme'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Facebook logo is displayed on the side of a tour bus in New York's financial district July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc called the detention of its vice president for Latin America on Tuesday an “extreme and disproportionate measure” stemming from a case in Brazil involving its messaging service Whatsapp, which operates separately from the Facebook platform.

Earlier in the day police and court officials in Sergipe state announced the detention of Diego Dzodan in Sao Paulo state after the company failed to cooperate with judicial orders in a drug trafficking investigation.

“Facebook has always been and will be available to address any questions Brazilian authorities may have,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Brad Haynes

