Zuckerberg intends to retain majority voting position in Facebook stock for 'foreseeable future'

* CEO zuckerberg intends to retain his majority voting position in Facebook
stock for “foreseeable future”
* CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed he plans to sell or gift no more than $1 billion
of Facebook stock each year for the next three years
* Mark Zuckerberg will gift substantially all of shares of stock to further
“mission of advancing human potential and promoting equality”
* Zuckerberg established a new entity, chan zuckerberg initiative, and will
control voting and disposition of any shares held by such entity
