Zuckerberg intends to retain majority voting position in Facebook stock for 'foreseeable future'
December 1, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Zuckerberg intends to retain majority voting position in Facebook stock for 'foreseeable future'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An illustration picture shows the log-on screen for the website Facebook, in Munich February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* CEO zuckerberg intends to retain his majority voting position in Facebook

stock for “foreseeable future”

* CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed he plans to sell or gift no more than $1 billion

of Facebook stock each year for the next three years

* Mark Zuckerberg will gift substantially all of shares of stock to further

“mission of advancing human potential and promoting equality”

* Zuckerberg established a new entity, chan zuckerberg initiative, and will

control voting and disposition of any shares held by such entity

* Source text (bit.ly/1ltp01x)

Bengaluru Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
