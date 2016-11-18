FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook sets $6 billion buyback; accounting chief to leave
November 18, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 9 months ago

Facebook sets $6 billion buyback; accounting chief to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Facebook is seen at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France on June 23, 2016.Eric Gaillard/File Photo

(Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Friday set a $6 billion buyback program for its Class A shares, beginning in the first quarter of 2017.

Facebook's shares were up 1.1 percent at $118.24 in after-hours trading. The company had a market value of about $337 billion at close.

The company also said Chief Accounting Officer Jas Athwal had resigned, effective Feb. 17. (bit.ly/2fcxJoA) (bit.ly/2fE2wvw)

Athwal has spent nearly nine years at the company and was formerly the director of revenue at Yahoo Inc YHOO.O.

The company said it planned to launch a search for a replacement.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

