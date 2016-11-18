The logo of Facebook is seen at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France on June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Friday set a $6 billion buyback program for its Class A shares, beginning in the first quarter of 2017.

Facebook's shares were up 1.1 percent at $118.24 in after-hours trading. The company had a market value of about $337 billion at close.

The company also said Chief Accounting Officer Jas Athwal had resigned, effective Feb. 17. (bit.ly/2fcxJoA) (bit.ly/2fE2wvw)

Athwal has spent nearly nine years at the company and was formerly the director of revenue at Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O).

The company said it planned to launch a search for a replacement.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)