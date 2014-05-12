FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook to open sales office in China: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 12, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Facebook to open sales office in China: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, California May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to open a sales office in China to work with local advertisers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world’s largest social networking company is in talks to lease space in the Fortune Financial Center in Beijing’s central business district, Blooming said, citing the sources.

Facebook could open an office in China within a year, a person familiar with the matter said. (r.reuters.com/vag39v)

Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

The sales office would put, for the first time, Facebook employees inside mainland China, where its services are blocked. Facebook has a sales office in Hong Kong.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.