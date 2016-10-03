FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook to build data center in Denmark: report
October 3, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Facebook to build data center in Denmark: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A picture shows the Facebook logo at the Facebook office in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2016.Stefanie Loos

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Facebook is to build its third data center outside the United States in Denmark to store and manage the social media giant's growing data, such as photos and videos, a Danish news website reported.

The 184,000 square meter facility will be built in Odense, the birthplace of writer Hans Christian Andersen, and will generate around 1,200 jobs to build it, Fyens.dk said.

The California-based company opened a similar data center in Sweden in 2013 and is currently constructing a center in Ireland.

Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Louise Heavens

