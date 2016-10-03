U.S. says hackers probed voting systems, no sign of damage
Hackers have probed the voting systems of many U.S. states but there is no sign that they have manipulated any voting data, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Saturday.
COPENHAGEN Facebook is to build its third data center outside the United States in Denmark to store and manage the social media giant's growing data, such as photos and videos, a Danish news website reported.
The 184,000 square meter facility will be built in Odense, the birthplace of writer Hans Christian Andersen, and will generate around 1,200 jobs to build it, Fyens.dk said.
The California-based company opened a similar data center in Sweden in 2013 and is currently constructing a center in Ireland.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators plan to order Alphabet's Google to stop paying financial incentives to smartphone makers to pre-install Google Search exclusively on their devices and warned the company of a large fine, an EU document showed.
NEW YORK A federal jury in Texas on Friday night ordered Apple Inc to pay more than $302 million in damages for using VirnetX Holding Corp's patented internet security technology without permission in features including its FaceTime video conferencing application.