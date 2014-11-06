FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook launches Ebola charity donation button
#Technology News
November 6, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Facebook launches Ebola charity donation button

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said users would now have option to donate directly to various Ebola relief charities through a button at the top of their News Feeds.

Facebook users can donate to three charities - International Medical Corps, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Save the Children - starting today, the company said on its website on Thursday.

The social media company is also donating 100 terminals to provide internet and voice-calling access for aid workers to Ebola-hit areas such as Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in October he and his wife would donate $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation to fight Ebola.

The Ebola outbreak has resulted in nearly 5,000 deaths in West Africa and nine cases treated in the United States since August.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
