10 months ago
Facebook adds food ordering feature
#Technology News
October 19, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 10 months ago

Facebook adds food ordering feature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013.Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said users in the United States would be able to order food through the Facebook pages of restaurants starting on Wednesday as part of its efforts to connect users and businesses.

Users will also be able to get quotes from businesses, buy movie tickets and book appointments at spas and salons, Facebook said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2egQZC4)

Earlier this month, Facebook launched "Marketplace", a platform that allows people to buy and sell items locally.

Facebook, which has about 1.7 billion monthly active users, also said on Wednesday it would add a "recommendations" feature that will allow users to share recommendations on such things as places to eat.

Facebook shares were up 0.8 percent at $129.58 in early trading.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB.N), which offers a food ordering service similar to that announced by Facebook, were down 2.4 percent at $41.07.

Reporting by Sai Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
