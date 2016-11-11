A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Facebook Inc said on Friday a glitch that changed profiles of several users, including that of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, to memorial pages had been resolved.

A message meant for memorialized profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts, a company representative said in an emailed statement.

"We hope people who love [ name ] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate [ his/her ] life," appeared at the top of user profiles, Gizmodo reported.

People took to Twitter to ridicule the glitch.

"Facebook thinks I'm dead I guess? That's awkward," Jason Evagelho tweeted.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)