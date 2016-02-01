FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House welcomes Facebook move to block private gun sales
#Technology News
February 1, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

White House welcomes Facebook move to block private gun sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Monday welcomed Facebook Inc’s move last week to prohibit users from using its services to coordinate person-to-person private sales of firearms.

“Obviously, we welcome steps from private entities like Facebook,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a press briefing, following Facebook’s announcement on Friday.

Earnest would not comment on whether anyone in the administration had sought such a decision by Facebook, but he said some companies are interested in preventing individuals from circumventing background checks via Internet sales.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

