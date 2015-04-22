FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook starts testing mobile calling app 'Hello'
#Technology News
April 22, 2015

Facebook starts testing mobile calling app 'Hello'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it started testing its mobile calling app ‘Hello’ on Android, which allows users to connect with Facebook to see the identity and information about callers even if the number is not saved on the phone.

Hello, built by the messenger team, can pull information people and businesses have shared on Facebook. (bit.ly/1DBdqCU)

The app also gives the option of blocking calls, which then go to a voicemail feature.

Facebook said in March that it would add a feature to its messaging app that allows friends to send and receive money through it.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru

