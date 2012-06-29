FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook Q2 earnings results scheduled for July 26
#Technology News
June 29, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Facebook Q2 earnings results scheduled for July 26

Alexei Oreskovic

1 Min Read

Monitors show the value of the Facebook, Inc. stock during morning trading at the NASDAQ Marketsite in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) will report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on July 26, the company announced on Friday.

The earnings results will be Facebook’s first quarterly report since its initial public offering in May. Shares of the world’s No.1 social networking company remain below its $38 offering price, closing Friday’s regular trading session at $31.095.

Analysts, on average, expect Facebook to generate a profit of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.15 billion. Thomson Reuters StarMine’s SmartEstimates, a model that rewards accuracy and timeliness of analysts’ predictions, suggests that Facebook will post earnings of 10.4 cents per share.

Facebook’s announcement of its second-quarter earnings report did not specify which company executives would participate in the customary conference call with analysts that follows the release of results.

Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

