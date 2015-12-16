Facebook launches instant articles for Android users

A Facebook logo is displayed on the side of a tour bus in New York's financial district July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it launched its instant articles service for Android users which allows media firms to publish articles directly to the social network’s news feeds.

The service involves more than 350 publications worldwide including the New York Times, NBC News, the Guardian, Haaretz and Al Jazeera English. (bit.ly/1O8Dukg)

Instant articles was launched in May and has been available on iOS devices since October.

The service allows publishers to either sell and embed advertisements in the articles and keep all of the revenue, or allow Facebook to sell ads.

Facebook also lets publishers track data and traffic through comScore and other analytics tools.