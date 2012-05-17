FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Facebook and its IPO: by the numbers
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2012 / 9:22 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Facebook and its IPO: by the numbers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc starts trading on Friday after having raised more than $16 billion in the world’s largest technology IPO.

Its splashy debut is the culmination of eight years of breakneck growth, as it emerged from Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard dorm room to become the No. 1 social network, linking nearly 1 in 7 people on the planet.

Here are key facts about what could be the second-largest IPO in U.S. history, exceeded only by Visa Inc‘s. It surpasses General Motors’ share offering if, as widely expected, the full over-allotment, or “greenshoe,” is taken up, enabling Facebook to raise a maximum of $18.4 billion.

Price: $38 a share

Shares sold: 421.2 million

63.2 million (to be sold if needed)

Float: 15 percent to 18 percent

Amount raised: $16.0 billion

$18.4 billion, including greenshoe

Market value: $104 billion

Lead advisers: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Key facts about the company: Original name: thefacebook.com Headquarters: Menlo Park, California Employees: 3,200 as of December 31, 2011 Revenue: $3.71 billion in 2011 Earliest investors: PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who invested $500,000 in 2004, followed by Accel Partners, which invested $12.7 million in 2005 Biggest stakeholder: Mark Zuckerberg, who controls a 55.8 pct voting stake Other top stakeholders: Greylock Partners, Meritech Capital

Partners, Digital Sky Technologies; entrepreneurs Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus, Sean Parker Number of users: 900+ million active monthly users Average time spent on Facebook: Worldwide users spend about 6 hours a month; 7 hours in United States.

Reporting By Edwin Chan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.