Facebook says messenger service has half a billion users

People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Social networking site Facebook Inc said its messaging service is being used by more than half a billion people, few months after it was separated from the main Facebook app. (bit.ly/1u1Xw4o)

Facebook said in April users would need to download a separate app for Messenger, which would allow them to send videos, make free calls and chat with groups.

The company said in April that its Messenger service had over 200 million users.