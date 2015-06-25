Yahoo's Alex Stamos says to join Facebook as chief security officer

A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc’s Alex Stamos will join Facebook Inc as chief security officer from Monday, he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Stamos, who joined Yahoo as chief information security officer last year, also updated his profiles on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Yahoo confirmed that Stamos has accepted a position at Facebook and said Ramses Martinez was serving as its interim chief information security officer.

Facebook could not be reached for comment.

In a LinkedIn account summary, Stamos describes himself as a “security executive who is passionate about building an Internet that is safe and trustworthy for everyday users.”

Stamos will replace Joe Sullivan who left the world’s largest social media network in April to join Uber Technologies Inc.