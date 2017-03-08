Facebook names LinkedIn executive Susan Taylor as accounting chief

The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it appointed LinkedIn executive Susan Taylor as chief accounting officer, effective April 17.

Taylor, 48, comes in place of Jas Athwal who resigned as chief accounting officer last year.

Taylor is presently the vice president, controller, and chief accounting officer of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn Corp. She will resign from the professional social network effective March 24, Facebook said.

Taylor will receive an annual base salary of $400,000, annual bonus, a one-time, non-recurring sign-on bonus of $400,000 and restricted stock units with an initial value of about $3.5 million, Facebook said in a filing.