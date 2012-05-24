FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley making Facebook adjustments: source
May 24, 2012 / 9:02 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley making Facebook adjustments: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will adjust thousands of trades to ensure no limit orders will be filled at more than $43 a share for Facebook (FB.O) stock from last Friday’s botched initial public offering, the firm told its brokers on Thursday, a person familiar with the call said.

The source, a broker who could not speak for attribution, said the firm again insisted that the trading problems were Nasdaq-related. (NDAQ.O)

(This story is corrected to reflect nature and timing of orders being adjusted)

Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill and Phil Berlowitz

