an hour ago
July 19, 2017 / 1:24 PM / an hour ago

Facebook to launch news subscription product: TheStreet

1 Min Read

The logo of the social network Facebook is seen on a beach during the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 21, 2017.Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to launch a subscription-based news product, and will begin initial tests in October, TheStreet reported on Tuesday, citing the social media company's news partnerships head Campbell Brown at a conference.

The feature is likely to allow publishers to create a paywall on Facebook's Instant Articles and guide readers to a publisher's home page to opt for a digital subscription, according to TheStreet report.

The idea for a paywall is based on premium and metered plans and has been in the works for a while, TheStreet said, citing Brown at the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit in New York.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

