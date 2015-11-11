FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook launches news app 'Notify' in U.S
November 11, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook launches news app 'Notify' in U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it launched its news app Notify for iPhone users in the United States, featuring content from media partners such as Fox News, Washington Post and CBS.

The app allows user to share notifications directly from the lock screen and includes a broad selection of “stations” across different categories such as sports, fashion and breaking news.

The company’s app competes with Twitter Inc’s recently launched service called Moments, which aims to provide a better way of curating and aggregating news content for users and help them follow live events.

Facebook had earlier tied up with nine news publishers to launch “Instant Articles”, which publishes their content directly to the social network’s mobile news feeds.

The company’s shares rose 1.4 percent to $109.46 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

