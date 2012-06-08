FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE CEO: Facebook IPO eroded investor confidence: CNBC
June 8, 2012 / 4:43 PM / 5 years ago

NYSE CEO: Facebook IPO eroded investor confidence: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, said on Friday that Nasdaq OMX’s (NDAQ.O) mishandling of Facebook’s (FB.O) initial public offering last month “eroded investor confidence” in the short run.

“This has clearly eroded investor confidence, the way it was handled,” he told CNBC television.

Niederauer said it was an unfortunate series of events, and that mistakes are going to happen. “It’s how you stand up in the wake of that,” he said, referring to Nasdaq’s handling of the Facebook IPO.

