Oculus to take preorders for Rift from Wednesday
January 4, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Oculus to take preorders for Rift from Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A virtual reality head set is on display following an Oculus event in San Francisco, California June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, said on Monday it would take preorders for its much-awaited virtual reality headset, Rift, from Wednesday.

The Rift would come bundled with the game, Lucky's Tale, and a multiplayer space combat game, EVE: Valkyrie, Oculus said in a blog post. (ocul.us/1PbgWtL)

The blog post did not contain any further information such as pricing of the headset.

Rift "remains on schedule to ship in Q1," Oculus had said in a blog post last week. (ocul.us/1PbkkVt)

However, the touch controller, a pair of motion controllers, would be delayed and shipped only in the second half of 2016, the company had said.

In September, Oculus and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled a new version of Gear VR virtual reality headset for $99.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

