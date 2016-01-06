FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook's Oculus prices Rift virtual reality headset at $599
#Technology News
January 6, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook's Oculus prices Rift virtual reality headset at $599

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Attendees wearing Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets view a 3-dimensional video for the "Pacific Rim: Jaeger Pilot" video game during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

(Reuters) - Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, said the Rift, its much-awaited virtual reality headset, was priced at $599.

The Rift will initially be shipped from March 28 to 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and the United States, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

However, the Oculus shopping cart displayed May as the expected shipping month.

Rift will also be available in limited locations at select retailers starting in April, according to the blog post.

The Rift box will include the headset with built-in headphones and mic, sensor, an Xbox One controller and an Oculus Remote, a new input device that helps users navigate through the Oculus store or explore video content.

The company also said that bundles that include an Oculus Ready PC and a Rift would be available for preorder in February starting at $1,499.

Oculus Chief Executive Brendan Iribe said in May that the Rift and the computer needed to run it were expected to cost around $1,500.

“More than 100 virtual reality games and other experiences are coming this year,” Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on the social networking site.

Oculus said on Monday that the Rift, which comes bundled with the games “Lucky’s Tale” and “EVE: Valkyrie”, could be preordered from Wednesday.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
