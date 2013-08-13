FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
August 13, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Facebook to offer OpenTable restaurant bookings via mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) struck a deal with online restaurant booking service OpenTable Inc OPEN.O that will allow users to reserve tables at restaurants via a Facebook app, as the world’s No. 1 social network continues to expand its mobile services.

In an announcement on its website, Facebook said the feature would be available on its mobile pages for more than 20,000 OpenTable restaurant customers across North America.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Facebook would receive any commission from OpenTable bookings.

More consumers are accessing Web services using smartphones and Facebook has been adapting its business to benefit from the trend.

Shares of OpenTable touched a year high of $74.47 before closing up nearly 8 percent at $74.08 Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

