Facebook goes down for some U.S. users

A portrait of the Facebook logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc went down briefly for an unknown number of U.S. users on Wednesday afternoon in what appeared to be the latest outage to affect the world’s largest social network.

Several users had earlier reported getting an error message, “unable to connect to the Internet” when attempting to sign in.

Facebook said the log-in problems arose after what it called an infrastructure-configuration adjustment.

“We immediately discovered the issue and fixed it, and everyone should now be able to connect,” a Facebook spokesman said.