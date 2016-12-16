Sumner Redstone to step down from Viacom board
Controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone will step down from the Viacom board of directors after the company's annual meeting in February, according to a company filing on Friday.
Facebook Inc (FB.O) said it had underreported the number of views on iPhone of content published by some publishers using its Instant Articles platform between Sept. 20 and Nov. 30.
Publishers make money through ads on their posts.
Facebook said on Friday that a recent update to one of its metrics had led to the issue and affected publishers using one of its legacy platforms. Traffic numbers for iPad and Android devices were not affected. (bit.ly/2hje5ZP)
The company apologized in September for an error in the way it measured a key measure of video viewership that significantly amplified users' viewing times on its platform.
The latest issue has been fixed and updated estimates will be provided, Facebook said.
Facebook also said it was updating the way it calculates potential audience size for ads as a way to give advertisers a better view of the number of people they can expect to reach.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
TAIPEI Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said it was disappointed Taiwan's legislature had passed a regulation that will raise fines sharply on unlicensed ride-sharing services to the highest level for such fines globally.
JAKARTA Apple Inc has committed to invest around $44 million in a research and development center in Indonesia over the next three years, a senior government official said, enabling it to start selling its latest iPhone 7 in the Southeast Asian nation.