FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook debuts Yelp-like feature to find local businesses
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 15, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook debuts Yelp-like feature to find local businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc has quietly debuted a feature that helps users find local businesses based on customer reviews, bringing it in direct competition with similar services from Yelp Inc and Angie’s List Inc.

The service has been operational on the social networking site since last month, is available globally and can be accessed even without a Facebook account.

“We’re in the early stages of testing a way for people to easily find more Pages for the services they’re interested in,” Facebook spokesman Mike Manning said.

Facebook allows businesses to create profile pages on its site and these pages have a section where users can post and read reviews.

Companies such as Yelp and Angie’s List are known for similar services that allow users to find and rate restaurants and a variety of other businesses.

Facebook’s shares closed little changed at $104.55 on Tuesday. Yelp’s shares ended down 9.1 percent at $26.88, while Angie’s shares finished up 1.7 percent at $9.24.

The Facebook webpage for the new feature reads “Find local businesses with the best Facebook reviews and ratings” and can be accessed through the URL, www.facebook.com/services.

The feature was first reported on tech blogs Search Engine Land and acodez.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.