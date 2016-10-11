FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Facebook's Sandberg says has no plan to work in government
October 11, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 10 months ago

Facebook's Sandberg says has no plan to work in government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook attends a session during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2016.Ruben Sprich/Files

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has been mentioned as a potential Treasury Secretary should Democrat Hillary Clinton become the next U.S. president, said on Tuesday she has no plans to go into government.

"I'm staying at Facebook," Sandberg said when asked at a conference in Menlo Park, California if she would consider taking a position in government if Clinton wins the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr

