SEC head says Facebook IPO issues should be reviewed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top securities regulator said on Tuesday that the problems surrounding Facebook’s initial public offering should be reviewed, but those issues should not shake investor confidence in the markets.

“I think there is a lot of reason to have confidence in our markets and in the integrity of how they operate, but there are issues that we need to look at specifically with respect to Facebook,” Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro told reporters as she exited a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Facebook’s IPO got off to a rough start last week after it experienced trading glitches on the Nasdaq exchange. The company’s shares continued to fall on Tuesday amid questions about its financial prospects.