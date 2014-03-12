FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook's San Francisco-area HQ secured after threat made: police
March 12, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Facebook's San Francisco-area HQ secured after threat made: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Police searched and secured the headquarters of social media giant Facebook Inc on Tuesday evening after receiving a threat against the company, which San Francisco-area authorities said turned out to be “totally not credible”.

Facebook personnel held employees at the campus until officers were on scene, Menlo Park Police Department spokesman Dave Bertini said. Police officers allowed Facebook staff to leave at about 8:30 p.m. (0330 GMT).

“It was a totally not credible, unsubstantiated threat,” Bertini said, though he declined to say what the specific threat was. “I am not even sure that it was specifically to the Menlo Park campus of Facebook.”

Facebook declined to comment on the incident.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Louise Ireland

