FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS lost $30 million on Facebook IPO fiasco: source
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 25, 2012 / 8:29 PM / in 5 years

UBS lost $30 million on Facebook IPO fiasco: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS AG had trading losses of around $30 million stemming from Facebook Inc’s botched initial public offering on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc’s U.S. exchange, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

UBS was one of four main market makers involved in Facebook’s IPO on May 18. Its losses come on top of claims by Citigroup’s market making unit of $20 million, and Knight Capital Group Inc and Citadel Securities of $30 million to $35 million each in losses.

Reporting By John McCrank

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.