Collectors don't like Facebook memorabilia

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Mark Zuckerberg may be worth an estimated $19 billion, thanks to Facebook’s initial public offering. But on eBay, he’s worth exactly $375 - that is, if you choose to purchase a “Mark Zuckerberg Poking Inventor Action Figure.”

Zuck’s mini-me stands seven inches tall with light brown, curly hair and a doll-sized pair of his trademark Adidas sandals. It’s one of only 300 made and the seller is hyping it as “Just in time for the Facebook IPO.”

Even with 900 million Facebook users, not a single bidder stepped forward with just under eight hours to go in the auction on Friday. M.I.C. Gadget, the seller, on the item description said it released only one run of the bobblehead “due to tremendous pressure from Facebook.”

Even before Zuckerberg rang the bell at the Nasdaq on Friday morning to kick off trading in Facebook’s stock, there’s been a parallel trading universe where collectors and speculators have tried to cash in on the Facebook name. The items available include a Mark Zuckerberg hoodie on San Francisco’s Craigslist, purportedly worn by the Facebook chieftain himself, for $1,000. (How one would verify Zuckerberg’s connection to the item outside of DNA tests or sworn, signed statement from Mr. Facebook is another story.)

Not everyone managed to get in on the buying frenzy for the Facebook IPO, which priced the shares at $38 a pop. But for almost the same exact same price - an opening bid of $35 plus $3.65 shipping - one lucky eBayer could land an original Facebook prospectus for the sale of 337,415,352 shares, and covering some 200 pages. The sole bid was holding up on Friday with five days to go in the auction.

Then there are the fake souvenirs, albeit intentional ones, you can snag for free. Mad Magazine this week posted a bogus Facebook stock certificate, with Zuckerberg’s smiling mug inside an oval dollar-bill frame, with this declaration: “Thank you for funding our ongoing effort to collect and control every single piece of personal information on the Internet. Every photograph, every song, every social cause, every event listing, every opinion, every breathless description of a pulled-pork sandwich. All ours.”

It’s sealed with a thumbs-up icon, too: “The SEC likes this.”

Elsewhere in the memorabilia universe, another eBayer sold all five of his Velcro-and-rubber “Like” patches modeled after the Facebook thumbs-up, though at a modest $7.95 apiece.

Outside the universe of mass-produced souvenirs on eBay, little if any high-end collectives have surfaced.

“Now is simply a rotten time to buy Facebook memorabilia,” says James Halperin, co-chairman of Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas. “The hype is beyond high, yet nothing truly desirable seems to be on the market.” Important paperwork such as signed, original Facebook incorporation papers, or the settlement documents between Zuckerberg and the Winklevoss twins, would draw buyers with big bucks, he notes.

But some see value in many things Facebook. Any piece of paper connected to the Facebook IPO - much like a first-day-of-issue postage stamp - shows a physical, tangible connection to a watershed event in the Information Age, argues Douglas A. McIntyre of the 24/7 Wall Street website.

“Even if it’s a receipt from your Merrill Lynch broker that you bought 100 shares on the first day of the IPO is a collectible,” McIntyre says. “It’s evidence that you were there on the first day and bought the first day. I know people who bought Microsoft shares on the first day and are proud of the fact. They consider the stock certificate more valuable than if they were collecting rare coins.”

At Harvard, Zuckerberg’s former college haunt, the IPO did little to stimulate any souvenir hunters searching for archival traces of the social media magnate. “People over the last couple of years have come looking for photos, that’s something we’ve had a lot of requests for, but nothing special today,” says Julie Zauzmer, managing editor of the Harvard Crimson, class of 2013.

But a cheeky first-year student thought the name appeal would help her sell some used dorm furnishings. Sarah Coughlon, an enterprising 18-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, who is finishing up her first year at Harvard, put up two ads on Craigslist in May, one for “Mark Zuckerberg’s printer - unopened” for $60 (still available) and one for “Mark Zuckerberg’s college minifridge” for $35 (now sold).

Neither are actually his former possessions. “Nobody believed they actually belonged to him,” she said on break from her job on dorm clean-up crew. “But they did come from Harvard.”

(The writer is a Reuters contributor.)