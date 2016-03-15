FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook's Zuckerberg settles real estate lawsuit for no payout
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 15, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Facebook's Zuckerberg settles real estate lawsuit for no payout

Dan Levine

2 Min Read

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, arrives for a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay no money to a real estate developer who sued him in a dispute over property near the Facebook Inc chief executive’s home in Silicon Valley, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Developer Mircea Voskerician sued Zuckerberg in 2014, contending the CEO agreed to purchase his rights to a parcel adjacent to Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto, California property.

As part of the deal, Voskerician claimed Zuckerberg agreed to introduce Voskerician to friends who could promote his real estate business, but failed to do so.

Zuckerberg fought the lawsuit, arguing in court documents that Voskerician threatened to build a large mansion on the parcel and demanded to be paid millions of dollars in exchange for “privacy consideration.”

Patrick Gunn, an attorney for Zuckerberg, said in a statement on Tuesday that evidence in the case showed Voskerician relied on doctored evidence to support his claims.

“We are pleased this years-long harassment has come to an end and that plaintiff will see no financial gain from his misconduct,” Gunn said.

Guyton Jinkerson, an attorney for Voskerician who joined the case in January, said he and his client had “reviewed the factual and legal premises” pursued by Voskerician’s previous lawyers.

“Upon careful reflection we determined that this case should be resolved,” he said. “We are pleased that the parties have been able to bring an end to this litigation.”

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.