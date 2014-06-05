Factbox: SEC Chair outlines major proposed equity market reforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. securities regulator outlined a long list of major initiatives she has in store to reform the equity market structure on Thursday, on everything from high-frequency trading to dark pools and brokerage order routing.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White unveiled her sweeping proposals at a financial industry conference in New York, saying that while the markets are far from broken, more can still be done to update stale rules and promote fairness.

White’s plan comes just a few months after Michael Lewis put out a new book accusing high-speed traders of rigging the markets and front-running investors who cannot move as quickly to buy and sell stocks.

White once again rejected this notion on Thursday but said she still believes improvements are in order. Below is a list of her proposals for reforming equity market structure.

HIGH-SPEED TRADING

*Developing anti-disruptive trading rule to limit short-term trading strategies during times of market stress

*Writing rule to require some proprietary traders to register as broker-dealers

*Forcing dealers who trade off-exchange to join membership ranks of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

*Developing plans to require better risk management of algorithms

ALTERNATIVE TRADING SYSTEMS/DARK POOLS

*Working with FINRA to expand new rules that disseminate aggregate trading volume on alternative trading systems to include all off-exchange venues

*Developing a new rule to increase transparency of ATS operations and give more information to the public

BROKER-DEALER CONFLICTS AND EXCHANGE RULES

*Developing new rule to require additional disclosures for how brokers route orders for institutional investors

*Asking exchanges and FINRA to include time stamps in the consolidated data feeds to help monitor latency

*Asking for exchange rules to disclose how they are using data feeds

*Calling on exchanges to review how all order types work and adopt new rules if needed

OTHER MEASURES

*In final stages of completing REG SCI, which requires exchanges, large dark pools and others to have stricter technology requirements to promote and protect markets from glitches, natural disasters

*Completing exchange rules governing consolidated data feeds and market infrastructure

*Creating new market structure advisory committee of experts to review proposals

*Finalizing “tick size” pilot

LONG-TERM REVIEWS

*Studying impact of REG NMS and whether it contributed to fragmentation

*Reviewing regulatory model for exchanges, alternative trading venues

*Working with exchanges to reduce latency of consolidated data

*Examining ways to mitigate conflicts of interest between brokers and customers