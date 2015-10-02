Gauge of U.S. investment plans down more than initially thought

The frame of a 2015 Ford Mustang vehicle moves down the production line at the Ford Motor Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - A gauge of U.S. investment plans slipped more in August than initially estimated, giving a cautionary sign for the economic outlook.

New orders for non-military capital goods outside of aviation fell 0.8 percent in August, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The government had previously reported that this gauge, which is a leading indicator of business investment, had fallen 0.2 percent during the month.

Shipments of this category of goods also fell, declining a sharper-than-initially reported 0.4 percent and giving a bearish signal for third-quarter economic growth.

New orders for overall U.S. factory goods fell 1.7 percent in August, Friday’s report showed. Analysts had expected new orders for factory goods to fall 1.2 percent.