Accounting board trustee Stone resigns following U.S. SEC charges
December 21, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Accounting board trustee Stone resigns following U.S. SEC charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mary Stone has resigned from her post as a trustee of the Financial Accounting Foundation, the board which governs the panel that sets U.S. accounting standards, the FAF said Friday.

Stone’s resignation comes after she was one of eight former board members of Morgan Keegan, now an affiliate of Raymond James Financial Inc, who were charged earlier this month by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with failing to oversee managers who inaccurately priced toxic mortgage-backed assets in the period leading up to the financial crisis.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
