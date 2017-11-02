Australia's Fairfax shareholders vote to spin-off property classifieds unit

(Reuters) - Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media (FXJ.AX) said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to a plan to spin off its real estate classifieds unit, Domain Holdings Australia Ltd, into a standalone listed company.

FILE PHOTO: The Fairfax Media headquarters are pictured in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The resolution on the Domain separation from Fairfax Media “received overwhelming support from shareholders,” the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review publisher said in a statement.

The company added that it expected Domain to start trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on Nov. 16.