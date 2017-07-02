Japan's Konica Minolta plans to buy U.S. cancer test firm: Nikkei
TOKYO Japanese office equipment maker Konica Minolta Inc plans to acquire U.S. healthcare firm Ambry Genetics Corp to diversify its business, the Nikkei daily reported on Sunday.
SYDNEY TPG Capital Management LP [TPG.UL] has abandoned its A$2.76 billion ($2.12 billion) bid to take over Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd (FXJ.AX), a TPG spokesman said on Sunday.
"TPG has today exited the Fairfax due diligence process and has elected not to proceed with an offer," a spokesman said in a statement.
"TPG thanks the Board and senior management team of Fairfax for the integrity and focus they have brought to the discussions."
A spokesperson for Fairfax was not immediately available for comment.
Fairfax had been the subject of a bidding war between TPG Capital and private equity peer Hellman & Friedman.
